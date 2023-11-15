MANILA -- Actress-host Camille Prats is now back to working out after she underwent surgery to remove a ganglion cyst on her left foot a month ago.

In her Instagram post on Tuesday, Prats said that she had to take a break from working out to recover from the surgery.

According to Mayo Clinic, ganglion cysts are "typically round or oval and are filled with a jellylike fluid."

"About a month ago, I had a minor surgery on my left foot. Had a ganglion cyst removed 'coz it's been growing and bothering me whenever I wear rubber shoes for workout. Recovery took more than expected, doc said 10 days but the wound wasn’t healing as fast as I’d hoped. This meant no workout for a month for me," she wrote.

"For a time, I felt frustrated for not being able to do my usual routine. I also know that the lack of workout for a long period of time means muscles will weaken and it will be very challenging to start all over again.

"A month of recovery and I finally got to workout again.. what can I say… it's soooo hard!!! I almost always want to stop. But then I realized, I have to keep going and get over the hard part for me to get stronger and do it again the next day. I was reminded once again what discipline is all about; doing it even when you don’t feel like it.

"Here I am, back at 121 lbs, struggling and starting all over again one day at a time. If this is your day 1, you can do it! Tara? Sabay sabay tayong mahirapan?"

Prats has been sharing her fitness journey to her social media followers.

