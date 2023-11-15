Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was a spectacular night of Filipino talent in Houston.

Three artists: Angeline Quinto, Daryl Ong, and Bugoy Drilon – treated fans to a concert at the Stafford Center in Texas.

All have made their mark in the Philippine music industry, and have also delivered unforgettable performances during their tour across the country.

Quinto, who won ABS-CBN’s Star Power competition, has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide.

"We did a lot of shows last year for ‘10Q,'" said Quinto. "We are excited to be here with our fellow Filipinos in Houston because we know that Filipinos here are busy with their work."

Ong, meanwhile, rose to fame after joining The Voice of the Philippines. He shares why “Ikaw Na Nga” is his favorite song.

"I was an animator, a cartoonist then," said Ong. "When I went home, I arrived to my child, who was then two years old, singing “Ikaw Na Nga.” That’s how I came across it. I said to myself, this is a really good song and I did a cover for it."

As for Drilon, he set the crowd on fire with his energy and soulful voice.

His first big break came through ‘Pinoy Dream Academy’ in 2006. Drilon went on to become the show's grand champion, which gave him the platform to launch his music career.

Despite the fame, he remains grounded.

"I am so grateful that I’m able to travel the world because of the gift that God gave me," said Drilon. "My purpose is to share what I have, and, at the same time, I would like to give inspiration to others like me who grew up in the province."

The three artists not only showcased their vocal talents but also their camaraderie and love for their fans.

Fans in Houston were ecstatic and enjoyed every moment of the concert. Concertgoers said it was a night of music, unity, and unforgettable performances.