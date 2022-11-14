US talk show host Jay Leno in hospital with burns: media

US Comedian Jay Leno holds a speech during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, USA on 01 May 2010. EPA/OLIVIER DOULIERY / POOL

LOS ANGELES, United States - US talk show icon Jay Leno has suffered serious burns to his face in an accident with one of his cars, entertainment media reported Monday.

The former host of "The Tonight Show" was hurt when one of the vehicles in a garage where he keeps his huge collection of rare, vintage and otherwise expensive cars and motorcycles worth tens of millions of dollars reportedly burst into flames on Sunday.

The star told Variety that he would be out of action for up to two weeks.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," the publication quoted him as saying.

The entertainment news outlet TMZ said Leno had been admitted to the Grossman Burn Center.

People magazine said the comedian had abruptly pulled out of an engagement in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Leno took over the helm of "The Tonight Show" after Johnny Carson retired in 1992, carrying on a tradition of television that has defined US late nights for decades.

Apart from a brief, and unsuccessful stint fronting "The Jay Leno Show", he remained at "The Tonight Show" until 2014, when Jimmy Fallon took over.

He also fronted seven seasons of "Jay Leno’s Garage".

