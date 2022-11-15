Taylor Swift stays on top as Drake, Savage 21 dominate Billboard charts

Photos from Taylor Swift's Instagram account and Drake's Twitter account.

American pop superstar Taylor Swift remained at No. 1 as Drake and Savage 21 dominated the Billboard Hot 100 charts this week.

"Anti-Hero" is enjoying its third week on the top spot, with 8 songs from Drake and 21 Savage's "Her Loss" album on the charts, led by "Rich Flex" at No 2.

"Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras took the 10th spot.

Billboard said the November 4 to 10 tracking week showed “Anti-Hero” tallying 51.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, 31.1 million streams, and 327,000 sold, according to Luminate.

During its debut week, Swift made history as the first person to take all the Top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with "Anti-Hero" on top of the list.

Swift has 11 Grammy awards under her belt, including 3 Album of the Year awards for "Fearless", "1989", and "folklore".

