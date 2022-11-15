Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola share birthday wish for Vilma Santos

MANILA – Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola want nothing but a long and healthy life for Vilma Santos, who turned a year older on November 3.

As seen in Santos’ latest vlog, Manzano and Mendiola attended her intimate birthday celebration with family and friends.

Sharing his birthday wish for his mom, Manzano said: “Ang wish ko naman kay Momsky as always long life and healthy.”

Manzano said it is his wish for his mom get to spend a lot of time with his soon-to-be-born baby.

“Ngayon kapag sinasabi kong long life, dahil may parating na bagong blessing sa pamilya. Para matagal, masaya at happy ang mga kasama ng ating Peanut sa pamilya,” he explained.

Mendiola wished for the same, saying their baby is lucky to have Santos as a grandmother.

“Nakaka-excite kasi parang birthday gift kay Momsky ang pagakakaroon ng baby Peanut. We’re very, very happy,” she said.

“Ngayon pa lang, sasabihin ko na na sobrang blessed ni Peanut magkarooon ng grandma tulad ni Momsky. Excited po ako dun,” she added.

Mendiola is currently on her 8th month of pregnancy. She and Manzano, who got married in February 2021, revealed being expectant parents in August this year.

