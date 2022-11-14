Jhong Hilario and Ryan Bang turn emotional over a surprise from ‘It’s Showtime’ on Monday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “It’s Showtime” mainstays Jhong Hilario and Ryan Bang were moved to tears Monday as they were surprised by messages of gratitude from the noontime program as well as people they have helped.

The emotional moment where Hilario and Bang watched recorded messages from their co-workers, employees, charity beneficiaries, and personal staff was part of the ABS-CBN program’s opening segment, kicking off the 13th anniversary celebration of “It’s Showtime.”

Hilario and Bang are team mates in the traditional “Magpasikat” week, and so were also paired as the first couple of hosts to be given the heartfelt surprise.

Both were tearful over the tribute, which also included glimpses of their beginnings and memorable moments on “It’s Showtime,” from guest judges in its first couple of years to regular hosts later on.

Hilario and Bang are set to perform on the “Magpasikat” stage on Tuesday, following the Monday performance of Anne Curtis’ team with Jackie Gonzaga and Ion Perez.

Lined up for the rest of the week are Kim Chiu, Jugs Jugueta, and Teddy Corpuz on Wednesday; Vice Ganda and Amy Perez on Thursday, and Ogie Alcasid and Karylle on Friday.

“Magpasikat” is the traditional anniversary showcase of the ABS-CBN program’s mainstays, who compete for cash prizes to be given to their chosen charity.