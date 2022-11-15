Edward Barber, Samm Alvero to host Awit Awards 2022

Handout photo.

MANILA — The winners of Awit Awards 2022, presented by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI) and curated by MYX Global, will be named on November 23 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

MYX VJs Edward Barber and Samm Alvero will host this year’s music awards which will be streamed live on MYX Global’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, kumu, TikTok, and Instagram.

Performing at the awards are Paolo Sandejas, Sam Concepcion, Maymay Entrata, Alamat, Alex Bruce, Angela Ken, Janine Berdin, Jason Dhakal, Khimo Gumatay, Lola Amour, Hero, Zild, and more.

AC Bonifacio, Alexa Ilacad, Andrea Brillantes, KD Estrada, Kaia, Vxon, Jeremy G, JC Alcantara, and other celebrities will also be there as award presenters.

One of the most prestigious music award-giving bodies in the country, Awit Awards recognizes recent achievements in the local music industry. This year, it has teamed up with MYX for the awarding ceremony that will also serve as a music festival to celebrate Filipino artists and their recent releases.

It will name the winners for several awards, including Best Performance for Female, Male, and Group Recording Artists, Best Music Video, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Record of the Year.

Among the artists who are included in the list of nominees are Angela Ken, Ben&Ben, SB19, Zach Tabudlo, and Zild.

The nominees were announced at Venice Piazza last September 23.

