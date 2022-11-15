Dua Lipa denies World Cup 2022 performance rumors

Photo from Dua Lipa's Instagram account.

British pop star Dua Lipa denied Monday that she will be performing at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

In an Instagram story, the artist addressed the claim and clarified that she was not involved in any negotiation.

"There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform,"

"I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup," she added.

Dua Lipa rose to fame with her song "New Rules" in 2017 under her self-titled album. She has 3 Grammy awards under her belt, including Best New Artist.

She also won Best Dance Recording for her song "Electricity" and Best Pop Vocal Album for her critically acclaimed sophomore album "Future Nostalgia".

