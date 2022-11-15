'Drag Race' to expand in Asia: report

File photo.

New "Drag Race" franchises over Asia will be explored as American company World of Wonder (WOW) has partnered with third-party agent O4 Media, a report said Tuesday.

In a report by Entertainment Weekly, WOW said that they seek to expand to countries like India, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea. A possible third season of the Thailand franchise could also be in the works.

"O4 Media [has] a strong reputation and great contacts across Asia. It is really important to us that Drag Race is supported by a passionate team as we identify the right broadcast and production partners across Asia," World of Wonder co-founder Fenton Bailey said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

"We know we are in great hands, and we are excited to be bringing Drag Race to audiences across Asia and sharing in the joy of all things drag!"

A week after the conclusion of the show’s debut season, WOW announced that “Drag Race Philippines” is renewed for season 2.

In an announcement, WOW also confirmed that the “Untucked” segment will be returning next season.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series.

She bested 11 other drag queens after 10 episodes and various challenges where she clinched one for the “Rusical” challenge.

All episodes of “Drag Race Philippines” and its “Untucked” segment are available on WOW Presents Plus, HBO Go, and Discovery Plus.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

