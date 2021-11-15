MANILA – Folk rock band Ben&Ben cannot wait to finally hold its first major online concert at the Araneta Coliseum on December 5.

While they are very much excited, Ben&Ben noted during their virtual press conference on Monday that this whole project is actually bittersweet for the band.

“It’s sweet kasi to recognize na all of [our efforts] has led to this point. But it is also bitter kasi we would have definitely loved for everyone who’s been there for us na band na makasama namin sa isang venue. But because of the pandemic, hindi pa siya pwede,” they said.

Nonetheless, they vowed to make the virtual concert extra-special for them and their fans.

“Even if magkakahiwalay tayo and just on our screens, we wanted to make it something special. Basically 'yung mga gagawin namin are things na] hindi pa nakikita before, at least from us, from the band.”

When they were planning the concert, Ben&Ben said they wanted to make sure to make the audience feel like as if they were there with them in the historic venue.

“When we were writing how the concert is gonna be like, 'yung experience, we wanted to make that number one on our list. How can we make them feel as if they are there with us even if hindi pa pwede. I think that’s one of the special things to look out for sa concert,” they said.

Asked why the band thinks now is the perfect time to hold a major concert, Ben&Ben said it has something to do with the songs from their sophomore album “Pebble House Vol. 1 Kuwaderno.”

“We took it from the message of the songs. Since ‘Vol. 1 Kuwaderno’ was about the pandemic and our feelings and our stories na nangyari, we thought na the best way to capture that is to hold an online concert. Parang sobrang characteristic niya of what the experience is like right now,” they said.

“There are also many things din na both natutunan namin because of the pandemic and also talagang best siyang mae-express through the medium of an online concert na not necessarily me-express mo sa live concert talaga. But of course we really miss live concerts,” they added.

The band said they wanted to embrace the season that everyone is currently in.

Teasing what other things their fans could expect, they confirmed that the artists that they collaborated with in the album will be joining them in the concert.

“We will be joined by our friends. Kung sino exactly 'yung lalabas, abangan. But we are rehearsing with them as well. Masaya siya kasi para talaga siyang class project. Parang ganun 'yung vibes niya.”

The band said they will be announcing more details about the concert in the coming weeks.

Composed of Miguel, Paolo, Pat, Agnes, Poch, Keifer, Andrew, Jam, and Toni, the group is known for its hits like "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," "Kathang Isip," "Lifetime," and latest single "Upuan."