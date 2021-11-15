Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay could not stop their tears as they exchanged vows on their wedding day.

As seen in their wedding video, Adarna turned emotional as she told Ramsay how he is the perfect one for her.

“I do not seem to know what’s okay or not, what’s right or wrong, here or there, left or right, the noise, the confusion. All I know is that when I close my eyes, when I focus on myself and when I focus on us, and when I meditate, it’s you,” she said.

“There is no perfect person. It’s just the one that I choose, the one that’s worth fighting for. And it’s you,” she added.

Ramsay, for his part, shared why he chose to propose to Adarna even if they have only been together for less than a year.

“When I told my parents that I wanted to marry you, they asked me why because they felt it was too fast and too soon. I told them, ‘In my 44 years, have I ever mentioned the M word to you guys?’ I guess that question made them realize how serious I was and how happy I was to have you and how you’ve made me,” he said.

Ramsay said even his son Austin, who was the first person he told about getting married, was happy about his decision.

“So to answer your question why me, I’m sure alam mo na. You always say it naman with complete confidence di ba? ‘I’m perfect.’ You are right. I could never have found a more perfect person to love than you,” he said.

“I have no doubts when it comes to our relationship. I have no doubts with what I feel for you and Elias. Despite the speed of everything, I have never been so sure about my life. I have fallen so deeply in love with you,” he added.

Ramsay and Adarna tied the knot at Rancho Bernardo Luxury Villas in Bagac, Bataan last Thursday.

It was in January when photos and videos of the two together were shared on Instagram by actress Ruffa Gutierrez. The three were part of a big group, which also included Adarna’s previous sitcom co-star John Estrada, who attended a dinner party.

Despite downplaying the dinner party, the celebrities were once again spotted together the following month as they went on a road trip with Adarna’s son with actor John Lloyd Cruz, Elias.

On February 24, Ramsay and Adarna appeared to be fanning the flames of rumors romantically linking them, as they both shared sweet photos together.

The pair’s sweet snaps come only days after Ramsay’s friend, in Instagram updates that circulated online, claimed that the actor is “in love” with Adarna.

A couple of days later, the two finally revealed they are in a relationship in an interview. They also acknowledged having dated for a month.

In March, just days before reaching the second month of their relationship, Ramsay proposed to Adarna.