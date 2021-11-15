Tony Labrusca files motion to reverse acts of lasciviousness complaint

MANILA (UPDATE) — Actor Tony Labrusca is currently out on bail after the Makati Office of the City Prosecutor approved last month the filing of acts of lasciviousness against him.

The case stemmed from two criminal complaints filed June this year against the actor after allegedly molesting a woman and assaulting another complainant, Dennis Ibay Jr., at a party of jeweller Drake Ibay last January 2021.

Aggravated acts of lasciviousness and slight physical injuries were filed against Labrusca. The latter case was subsequently dismissed by the Makati prosecutor’s office in July .

In her statement to ABS-CBN News Monday, Labrusca’s counsel Joji Alonso affirmed that Labrusca is innocent of the acts of lasciviousness charge.

“We sustain that Mr. Labrusca is innocent, and we shall remain steadfast in vindicating his name, “ she said.

“To protect our client’s rights, we filed a Motion for Reconsideration questioning the credence of said ruling. Mr. Labrusca has posted bail, as well,“ Alonso said.

Alonso also reiterated that the resolution “suffers from grievous error in having resolved the complaint based on complainant’s one-sided allegations and failing to recognize that her claims are incredulous and contrary to human experience.“

“We firmly stand that other than complainant’s unfounded assertions, there is utter lack of evidence to support her accusations against our client,“ she said.

Meantime, the complainant’s legal counsel Regie Tongol said the ruling of the Makati Prosecutor’s Office is a vindication for them.

“My client together with all the victims of abuses by public figures such as Tony Labrusca are all happy that the City Prosecutor of Makati City led by Chief Dindo Venturanza had found probable cause to file criminal charges against him for acts of lasciviousness,“ Tongol stated in a statement to ABS-CBN News Monday.

“The Resolution released on October 21, 2021 by Assistant Prosecutor Marc Jeremiah Garcia as approved by the Deputy City Prosecutor Henry Salazar is a vindication of my client’s version of what happened that night contrary to the lies concocted by Mr. Labrusca and his counsels in trying to blame the victim for what happened to her rather than own up to what he has criminally done. This victim-blaming scheme conveniently used by these abusers should neither be tolerated nor it be, in the slightest chance, permitted to be conventionalized by these powerful and abusive men who prey on women such as our client.“

“While the filing of the charge in court is merely the first stage in our client’s quest for justice, like any victim of abuses, she would still need to endure and persevere in this quest by recalling all the traumatic acts done to her for a few more years until trial is concluded. Nevertheless, she is hopeful that the news of Mr. Labrusca eventually getting what he deserves would encourage other women and anyone also victimized by Mr. Labrusca and other public figures whether sexual or otherwise, to not be afraid to stand up and be heard because the government through Offices such as the Office of the City Prosecutor of Makati City with its courageous army of prosecutors are competent instruments of justice and are allies in the #metoo movement,” Tongol concluded.

In a previous ABS-CBN News interview early this year, Tongol said they decided to file the complaints against Labrusca after several months since the incidents happened because the “reputation of his clients have been maligned” by Labrusca’s camp. The issue between Labrusca and his accusers first blew up on social media.

Coming to Labrusca’s defense, Alonso countered that the public should refrain from casting judgment “based on mere allegations and unfounded claims.”

In a follow-up statement late Monday night, Tongol questioned Alfonso’s pronouncement that Labrusca has already posted bail since it has only been three working days since the case has been raffled off to a trial court in Makati. He maintained that a warrant of arrest against Labrusca has to be issued first as a pre-requisite for him to post bail.

Tongol also reiterated that he and his client have yet to receive a copy of Alonzo’s motion for reconsideration on behalf of Labrusca.