MANILA -- The music video of "Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa't Isa," the theme song of ABS-CBN 2021's Christmas ID, reached 1 million views on YouTube, since its released last November 12.

As of writing, the more than 18-minute video, which features stories of family, community, and faith, has 1,115,694 views.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kapamilya stars and personalities took part in communicating ABS-CBN’s “loving tribute to our everyday heroes, the people who continually give us hope, strength and inspiration to keep moving forward despite the challenges.”

“The song tells the story of how the Filipinos are able to overcome life’s hardships by having faith in God and by working together in love,” ABS-CBN said.

“Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa” was written by Love Rose de Leon, Robert Labayen, and Thyro Alfaro, with music composed by Alfaro and Xeric Tan. Its lyrics were translated to English by Ma. Lourdes Parawan.

The annual Christmas IDs of ABS-CBN have become a pop culture phenomenon, with its tunes and themes becoming holiday staples for Filipinos here and overseas.

Notably, the 2009 offering “Bro, Ikaw Ang Star ng Pasko” has become an iconic tune for Yuletide season, while the 2013 song “Magkasama Tayo sa Kwento ng Pasko” became an anthem for recovery from the Yolanda devastation, with an updated version specifically recorded for fundraising efforts at the time.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC