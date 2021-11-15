Filipino filmmaker Maria Diane Ventura

MANILA – The multi-awarded film “Deine Farbe” of Filipino filmmaker Maria Diane Ventura is finally coming to the Philippines.

The movie is a tale of friendship between two young men who leave their German hometown for a freer life in majestic Barcelona, where fate and choices threaten their once unbreakable bond. It is a multi-cultural production from Europe, Asia, and America.

Starring German actors Jannik Schumann as Karl and Nyamandi Adrian as Albert, Juan Carlos Lo Sasso as Julio and Romina Küper as Kristina, “Deine Farbe” will premiere in the Philippines on December 8 via WeTv and iFlix.

Just recently, the movie bagged the Best German feature at the Berlin Film Festival (Filmhaus) and best director at the International Film Festival Manhattan (IFFM).

At the same time, best actor recognition was also given to Adrian at the IFFM, while the best supporting actor citation was awarded to Schumann at Filmhaus.

As of the latest count, “Deine Farbe” has already won 22 awards from film festivals across the continents of Asia, Australia, Europe and America.

The film premiered last year at Hofer Filmtage, one of the most important film festivals in Germany, and was a finalist at the JellyFest in Los Angeles in 2021.

It also landed in the list of official selections at various prestigious international film festivals in many countries.

“If only to bring honor and pride to the country I am very grateful to represent, these awards and accolades are enough motivation for me,” Ventura said.

“Perhaps I only speak for myself, but in this industry where pragmatism is not exactly a priority, being acknowledged for your work helps silence or mitigate deafening doubts. They encourage me to keep writing the stories I feel compelled to tell even if doing so sometimes goes beyond all reason. That there is even one person that believes in your work can make the difference between holding on or giving up altogether,” she added.

Currently, Ventura is almost finished writing her next feature film “Luz Oscura (Dark Light),” a psychological drama set in Mexico.

The new movie tells the story of Ines, a prepossessing yet weary and withdrawn woman from Mexico, who moves to Los Angeles in search for absolution after having survived a most heinous traumatic transgression. Her journey to deliverance and healing leads her to a disturbing confrontation with a painful truth she thought had been long buried.

Ventura hopes to finish filming within two to three years and create short films or music videos in between.