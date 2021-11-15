MANILA -- Actress Angel Locsin turned to social media to share her birthday message for her close friend, actress Dimples Romana, who turned 37 over the weekend, November 13.

"Treating you to mangang hilaw many years ago, was one of the best decisions I ever made. After all these years, going strong pa rin tayo," Locsin wrote on Instagram as she shared photos of them together.

"Seriously, you know how much I love you and I’ll always have your back no matter what. I’m proud to call you my best friend. Happiest birthday to the best! Love you," sheadded.

In the comment section of Locsin's post, Romana left her short but sweet message for her real-life "Darna."



"LABYUUUU," Romana wrote.

Locsin and Romana's friendship started on the set of the 2008 hit series "Lobo."

Currently, Romana is part of ABS-CBN's newest series "Viral Scandal," which will air starting Monday, November, 15 as part of ABS-CBN’s Primetime Bida lineup. It will be broadcast via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

Related videos: