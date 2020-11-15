WATCH: ‘Idol’ judge Moria reunites with finalists for ‘Mabagal’ rendition

MANILA — “Search for the Idol Philippines” judge Moira dela Torre shared the stage anew with finalists of the talent competition, as they gave one of her hits a fresh rendition on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

In the November 15 episode of the Sunday variety show, dela Torre was joined by Lucas Garcia, Enzo Almario, and Matty Juniosa for a performance of “Mabagal.”

As a trio, the former “Idol” contestants are now known as iDolls.

“Mabagal,” originally a duet of dela Torre with Daniel Padilla, was the winning entry in the 2019 Himig Handog songwriting competition.

The performance on “ASAP Natin ‘To” comes as Himig Handog is set to name another winner for its 2020 edition.

Dela Torre, known for her “hugot” songs, returns as one of this year’s interpreters, alongside the likes of KZ Tandingan, Juris, and Janine Berdin.