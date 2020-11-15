‘Handa ako, masaya ako’: Ice Seguerra’s dad passes away after fulfilling last wishes

MANILA — Decoroso “Dick” Seguerra, the father of hitmaker Ice Seguerra, passed away on Sunday noon, according to the singer.

On Instagram, Ice shared a photo of his father, announcing his passing.

“Umakyat na siya sa heaven bandang tanghali ngayong Nov. 15, 2020 para makipagvideoke kina Matt Monroe at Frank Sinatra,” Ice wrote.

Ice described Dick as “an awesome father, husband, brother, lolo, friend, leader.”

“He has touched many lives by his kindness, gentle support and most of all, his sense of humor,” Ice said.

In the past few months, Ice had been chronicling Dick’s battle with cancer, which he said made his family closer and paved the way for past conflicts to be addressed.

Dick was also able to make his other final wishes come true, including returning to his childhood hometown in Calauag, Quezon, where he visited his parents’ graves, according to Ice.

In an October 30 post on Instagram, Ice shared that Dick had said he felt “ready” to pass away, after living a “life well lived.”

“Tinawag niya kaming lahat nung isang araw, handa na raw siya. He talked to all of us, with so much love and gratitude. Pagkatapos nun, ang sabi niya sa aming lahat, ‘Masaya ako’. At masaya rin kami dahil wala kaming ibang hangad kundi maramdaman niya ang kaligayahan. He deserves that,” he wrote at the time.

“At this moment, we're making beautiful memories together. Walang patid na tawanan, kwentuhan, kantahan at siyempre minsan may iyakan. Pero magkakasama kami. At iyon ang pinakamagandang regalo sa aming lahat. We're spending our happiest days, together.”

Ice and Dick endearingly called each other “Pogi,” going by the transgender singer’s posts about their time together.

That remained true until Dick’s final moments on Sunday morning, as narrated by Ice’s wife, Liza Diño.

On Facebook, the Film Development Council of the Philippines chairperson shared a photo of Ice’s last conversation with Dick.

“’I love you, pogi’ — this is what Daddy fondly tells Ice. Ice would say I love you back then sing him his favorite songs,” she wrote.

“But today is special because Ice finally got the chance to tell daddy something that he’s never told him before... As he was standing by his side, he held his hand and said. ‘Thank you, daddy...for being the BEST dad.’”

She then expressed gratitude to Dick for “loving me like your own daughter.”

“Daddy, rest ka na. No more pain… Wag po kayong mag-alala, aalagaan ko po at mamahalin ko po si Ice, and the whole family like the way you loved them. Mahal na mahal na mahal ka namin.”

Details of Dick’s wake will be announced once details are finalized, Ice said.

Addressing friends and supporters, Ice added: “Thank you for all your prayers, good thoughts, and deeds that you've shown our family.”

“Makakapahinga ka na, OG Pogi. No more pain. We love you always and forever, Daddy.”