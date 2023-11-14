Why Jane Oineza is excited for 'Shake Rattle and Roll Xtreme'

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Jane Oineza expressed her excitement that the much-awaited horror movie "Shake Rattle and Roll Xtreme," which was originally meant for this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), will hit cinemas earlier.

"Super excited ako. Unang-una kasi ang tagal na wala tayong 'Shake Rattle and Roll' movie and ngayon nakabalik tayo," Oineza told members of entertainment media on Tuesday at a media conference.

"Excited din ako na bumalik ang mga tao sa sinehan dahil iba rin talaga na manood ng movie inside the cinema, lalo na kapag horror. Mayroon kang makakapitan, kasama mo kabarkada mo kung natatakot ka manood mag-isa o isama mo ang jowa mo and make it a date. So I am really, really excited," she said.

The latest offering of Regal Entertainment did not make it to the final cut of the 2023 MMFF.

In the horror trilogy, Oineza stars with her real-life sweetheart RK Bagatsing.

In a previous interview, Bagatsing said that he and Oineza are both fans of horror films and that really enjoyed shooting the horror.

"Shake Rattle & Roll Extreme" is directed by Jerrold Tarog, Joey de Guzman, and Richard Somes. It also stars Iza Calzado, Jane de Leon, Paolo Gumabao, Paul Salas, AC Bonifacio, Donna Cariaga, Rob Gomez, Angel Guardian, Sarah Edwards, Miggs Cuaderno, Dustin Yu, Mika Reins, Bryce Eusebio, Jewel Milag, Esnyr Ranollo, Jana Taladro, Elle Villanueva, Ninong Ry, Ian Ginema, Francis Mata, Jericho Ejercito, and Girlie Ejercito.

Currently, Oineza stars in the ABS-CBN afternoon series "Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin."

