The CompanY releases music video of 'Lead Me Lord'

MANILA -- The music video for "Lead Me Lord" by the country's premiere vocal ensemble The CompanY has been released and is now available on Star Music's official YouTube channel.

The veteran OPM vocal group composed of Annie Quintos, Moy Ortiz, OJ Mariano, and Sweet Plantado released their version of the Basil Valdez original last month.

The music video concept and direction is by Sweet Plantado-Tiongson. John Vincent Lim was the music video editor.

The gospel track was composed by Arnel de Pano. The CompanY's version was produced by Jonathan Manalo, while Ortiz did the a capella arrangement



"Lead Me Lord" was also previously recorded by various recording artists including Gary Valenciano and Ice Seguerra.