SB19's concert in Singapore on Nov. 15 cancelled

MANILA -- The "Pagtatag" concert of Pinoy supergroup SB19 at the Capitol Theatre in Singapore on November 15 has been cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances," 1Z Entertainment announced Tuesday.

"After taking into consideration unforeseen circumstances and following discussions with all involved groups, we regret to inform you that we are constrained to cancel the PAGTATAG! World Tour: Singapore. We have spared no effort to ensure that this event will proceed, yet it is deemed best to prioritize the well-being of our artists. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused to all the fans who were looking forward to this event and the delayed notice in our attempt to exhaust all efforts. We appreciate your understanding and continuous support towards Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin. They are looking forward to giving you outstanding performances in the future," part of the statement read.

Those who bought tickets as well as merchandise will be refunded.

SB19 previoiusly announced that it will bring its "Pagtatag" tour to Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Dubai.

SB19, which was formed in 2019, os known for the hits "Go Up," "What?" and the current hit "Gento" which had even Korean idols doing the TikTok craze.

