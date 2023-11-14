Olivia Rodrigo records song for 'Hunger Games' prequel

Screenshot from Olivia Rodrigo's YouTube channel.

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo has recorded a song for the official soundtrack of "The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes," the much-awaited prequel of "The Hunger Games" trilogy.

Rodrigo on Tuesday released the music video of "Can’t Catch Me Now," which shows her roaming around a field, interspersed with scenes from the film, which explores the humble beginnings of Coriolanus Snow before he became the notorious president of Panem

In "The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes," Snow was chosen to mentor Lucy Gray Baird — who gained the attention of viewers for singing during her reaping — in the 10th Hunger Games and who eventually becomes his love interest.

"The Hunger Games" series was written by Suzanne Collins from 2008 to 2010 and became a film series in 2012.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: