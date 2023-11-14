Moira dela Torre enjoys 30th birthday surprise

MANILA — OPM singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre shared how much she enjoyed her 30th birthday celebration.

In her Instagram post, dela Torre shared snaps from the party, whichw as attended by Kyle Echarri, Juan Karlos, and Elijah Canlas, among others.

"BEST BIRTHDAY EVR," dela Torre wrote in the caption.

Also present at the event were Sam Milby, John Prats, Isabel Oli, Darren Espanto, and Robi Domingo.

In a previous interview, Dela Torre said she is now enjoying a new season in her life.

