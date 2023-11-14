MANILA – Actress Dimples Romana showed off her confidence as she marked her 39th birthday.

Romana opted to have a photo shoot for her special day without make up and decided to show some skin. Her gorgeous photos were taken by celebrity photographer Shaira Luna, who she said "can make me confidently and comfortably pose this way, and somehow make me feel beautiful still, wearing nothing on my face and showing the skin/body that carried me through 3 child births, plenty of storms, battle scars and everything in between, heart and soul included."

Romana also revealed that she is set to do a new series next year.

"Today brought upon a new me. A new era. A new path and door with my new daily morning show family. The next serye I'm preparing for and bound to shoot next year calls for a fiercer version of me. The morning air felt different today. My body felt different, I woke up different. I feel stronger. More determined. Clearer. Hopeful and happier. One day at a time, Scorpio," she wrote.

"This year I felt I am most unworthy of God’s love and blessings but somehow even after everything, His grace finds its way back to me. Then I am reminded that His unconditional love is not based on how good of a person I am but how good of a father, God is. Thank you to all who took the time to look up old photos, new photos, posted publicly online, those who took the time to call me today, and most especially to those very special ones (you know who you are) who crafted long, sweet heartfelt messages sent privately to me for me to read, ponder on and feel your love and presence even when we’re all apart and faraway. Love you all, with a heart that is happy, healing, grateful and filled with courage. Lord, I am so ready for your blessings. Let’s go!" she added.

Romana's post earned thousands of “likes” and hundreds of comments, with netizens including her fellow celebrities flooding her with their birthday messages.

Romana starred in the primetime series “The Iron Heart,” which concluded its run recently.

