Photos from Peter Powell, EPA-EFE and Yonhap South Korea.

BTS member Jungkook and rock legends The Beatles joined pop superstar Taylor Swift in the top 10 of the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to the latest data from Billboard, "Cruel Summer" returned to No. 1 followed by former chart topper "Paint The Town Red" by Doja Cat, Swift's "Is It Over Now?" and "Snooze" by SZA.

“Cruel Summer” drew 77.8 million radio airplay audience impressions, 13.8 million streams, and sold 4,000 downloads, based on Luminate data.

Jungkook's "Standing Next To You" is at No. 5, followed by "I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves.

"Now And Then" by The Beatles is at No. 7, followed by "Fast Car" by Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen's "Thinkin' Bout Me" and "Last Night."

