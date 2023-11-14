Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapuso actress-singer Julie Anne San Jose returned to ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Tuesday to perform her comeback single "Something."

San Jose said she wrote the song for her boyfriend, actor Rayver Cruz.

"Parang actually ngayon lang ako nag-release ng ganitong klaseng kanta This is something new, that's why it's called 'Something.' Actually I wrote this I think last year, this is for special someone. Itago na lang natin sa pangalang Rayver Cruz," San Jose said.

"Something" was released by Universal Records.

"Sana po suportahan natin ang OPM," she added.

ABS-CBN and GMA marked a historic milestone on Philippine television last July 1 when "It's Showtime" officially debuted on GTV Channel.

The noontime show also airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

