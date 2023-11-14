Judy Ann Santos to work on new series

MANILA -- Actress Judy Ann Santos is set to do a new series, she confirmed through a social media post on Monday.
In her Instagram Story post, Santos uploaded a photo of her as she is set to go to her new project.
"Off to work with a new family, for a new series," the actress wrote.
Early this year, Santos confirmed that she is doing a series directed by Erik Matti, who finished filming in August.
Dubbed as the "Queen of Teleseryes," Santos was last seen on television as a guest host of the morning show “Magandang Buhay” last year.
In 2020, she hosted “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan?” at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The award-winning actress last starred in a TV series in 2019 when she bannered the ABS-CBN show “Starla.”
