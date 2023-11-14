'Five Breakups and a Romance' earnings reach P72M

MANILA — The romance-drama “Five Breakups and a Romance” has earned P72 million as it enter its fifth week in cinemas.

In a Facebook post, Cornerstone Entertainment thanked viewers for their support, adding that the film will also have international screenings.

"FOREVER NA KAYONG NASA AMING MGA PUSO! MARAMING SALAMAT SA OVER 70M NA PAGMAMAHAL!" they said.

"Maraming salamat sa walang katapusan na suporta! At hindi pa dito nagtatapos! Nasa 5th week na tayo sa mga sinehan sa Pilipinas at magkakaroon din tayo ng international screenings! Abangan ang susunod na mga announcements!

"Five Breakups and a Romance" revolves around the ups and downs in the romance of the two lead characters, portrayed by Montes and Richards.

Montes was last seen on television when she starred with her long-time boyfriend Coco Martin in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," which ended last year.

