MANILA — The romance drama series "Can't Buy Me Love" has posted a new concurrent viewership record with its Monday episode.

Star Creatives reported on Tuesday that "Can't Buy Me Love" reached 466,920 peak concurrent viewers -- or those watching on Kapamilya Online Live.

The 21st episode of "Can't Buy Me Love" shows how Bingo (Donny Pangilinan) cornered Caroline's (Belle Mariano) kidnappers during the birthday of their barangay chairman (Hyubs Azarcon).

Bingo and Snoop (Anthony Jennings) discovered that Irene (Maris Racal) was also in danger as the kidnappers are targeting the Tiu siblings.

Caroline left the village to warn her family about their former employees.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” airs new episodes on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, iWantTFC, Netflix, A2Z, and TV5.

