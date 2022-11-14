The 1975 adds second night for Manila concert

MANILA – British rock band The 1975 is returning to the Philippines in 2023 to hold a concert not just for one night, but two.

PULP Live World announced on Monday that the band is set to perform live at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 3 and 4 next year.

“My, my, my, my… we mind your mind. And your requests. So here’s what you’ve all been asking for. #THE1975inManila2023 Day 2 is happening on May 4, 2023 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena,” the announcement said.

Tickets for Day 2 will go on sale on November 19, 12 noon via SM tickets outlets nationwide and smtickets.com.

Last July, the group made a comeback with the latest single "Part of the Band" as it released a new album.

The band also dropped the music video for "Part Of The Band" and initially teased its studio album "Being Funny In A Foreign Language.”

The 1975 last performed in the Philippines at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sept. 11, 2019. The band's first concert in Manila was in 2015 and it also took part in the "In the Mix" music festival in 2016.

The 1975 is known for hits like “Chocolate,” “Girls,” and “Sex” to name a few.