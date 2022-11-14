Taylor Swift wins big at MTV EMAs 2022

Taylor Swift won big at the recently concluded MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), which was held at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on Monday (Manila time).

The awards Swift bagged include best artist, best video, best pop and best long-form video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

Below is the complete list of winners, as published by MTV.

Best Song - Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Best Video - Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”

Best Artist – Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration - David Guetta, Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”

Best Live - Harry Styles

Best Pop - Taylor Swift

Best New – Seventeen

Best K-Pop – Lisa

Best Latin – Anitta

Best Electronic – David Guetta

Best Hip Hop – Nicki Minaj

Best Rock – Muse

Best Alternative - Gorillaz

Best R&B – Chlöe

Best Long-form Video - Taylor Swift - “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”

Video For Good - Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras - “Unholy”

Biggest Fans – BTS

Best PUSH – Seventeen

Best Metaverse performance - BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

Meanwhile, Kapamilya talent Maymay Entrata, who was nominated in the Best Asia Act category, failed to bring home the trophy, which was eventually won by South Korea’s Tomorrow x Together.

Winners of the MTV EMA were chosen by fans who had the chance to cast their vote for their favorite artists to win in their respective categories until last November 9.

