Taylor Swift wins big at MTV EMAs 2022

Taylor Swift won big at the recently concluded MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), which was held at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on Monday (Manila time).
The awards Swift bagged include best artist, best video, best pop and best long-form video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”
Below is the complete list of winners, as published by MTV.
Best Song - Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Best Video - Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”
Best Artist – Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration - David Guetta, Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”
Best Live - Harry Styles
Best Pop - Taylor Swift
Best New – Seventeen
Best K-Pop – Lisa
Best Latin – Anitta
Best Electronic – David Guetta
Best Hip Hop – Nicki Minaj
Best Rock – Muse
Best Alternative - Gorillaz
Best R&B – Chlöe
Best Long-form Video - Taylor Swift - “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”
Video For Good - Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras - “Unholy”
Biggest Fans – BTS
Best PUSH – Seventeen
Best Metaverse performance - BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
Meanwhile, Kapamilya talent Maymay Entrata, who was nominated in the Best Asia Act category, failed to bring home the trophy, which was eventually won by South Korea’s Tomorrow x Together.
Winners of the MTV EMA were chosen by fans who had the chance to cast their vote for their favorite artists to win in their respective categories until last November 9.
