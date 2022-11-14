SB19 to close 'WYAT' tour with another Manila show

MANILA - P-pop supergroup SB19 will be closing its “WYAT” concert series in the Philippines.

The band announced on Facebook that after their shows in Dubai and the United States, they are now back in Manila for their tour finale.

“MANILA we’re back to celebrate the finale of the WYAT Tour 2022 and another year with A’TIN,” the post said.

Composed of Pablo, Stell, Ken, Josh, and Justin, SB19 is the first all-Filipino idol boy group trained by a Korean entertainment company under the same system that catapulted K-pop artists into global stardom.

The group achieved mainstream popularity after a video of the members' dance practice for their sophomore single, "Go Up," went viral on social media in September 2019.

Their “WYAT” concert series is not only the biggest yet for the quintet, but it also marks the first world tour for any P-pop group, most of which emerged and flourished under the cloud of the pandemic.

The concert took its title from SB19’s latest single of same name, “WYAT (Where You At)."

