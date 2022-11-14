SB19 on healthy competition with other PPOP groups

Watch more News on iWantTFC

SB19 brought their WYAT World Tour to the Hollywood Avalon in Los Angeles this weekend.

Prior to this, the five-member PPop superstars stopped by Kumu Studios for a press conference, where they also flexed a few of their vocals.

SB19 rose to fame in 2019 with their viral song 'Go Up'. They continued to flourish during the pandemic, earning a Billboard Music Award Nomination last year.

Now with a chance to go on tour, there's no holding them back, especially with the support of their fans known as A'TIN.

SB19's Josh shared how their fans 'amplified' their dreams.

"It's our first ever world tour. It’s not common for us. We didn’t really know what to expect during these times but with the help of our fans, they made everything magical for us. We really went to the top," he said.

Josh added, "When we were nominated sa Billboard, we wouldn't be able to go to the US kasi during the pandemic siya. Now, if we get to be nominated again, siguro yun na nga yung chance namin to get a big break and to proudly say na ito yung talent ng Filipinos. We could really tell the world na parang eto po, SB19 and of course other OPM artists will be representing Filipino talents."

(When we were nominated on the Billboard, we wouldn't be able to go to the US because it was during the pandemic. Now, if we get nominated again, this would be our chance to get a big break and to proudly say that this is the talent of Filipinos. We could really tell the world that SB19 and of course other OPM artists will be representing Filipino talents.)

Their tour comes as BGYO and BINI also made their US debuts. All three groups were at Kumu on the same day.

These three Filipino acts say they share a close bond with one another, along with several other PPOP groups.

"We wouldn’t be able to make it without everyone. So tulungan po talaga. It should be a healthy competition," Josh said.

(Let's help each other.)

"We're all friends. We talk to each other a lot. We spend time with each other, basketball and stuff. We believe na their talents are one of the keys of the Filipino music industry para mas makilala pa ang Pilipinas sa ibang bansa at sa ibang mundo."

(We believe their talents are one of the keys of the Filipino music industry so the world will know Filipino music.)

SB19 also shared one of their dreams: to collaborate with Bruno Mars.

On Monday, the group will be doing their duties as ambassadors of the National Commission on Culture and the Arts when they hold a talkback forum with the Philippine Consulate.