Sandara Park flaunts bikini body in birthday post

Sandara Park flaunted her bikini figure as she celebrated her birthday over the weekend.

Posting a photo of her wearing a two-piece swimsuit, Park thanked everyone who remembered her special day.

“Everyone who [greeted] me on my birthday~ You’re so sweet,” she wrote in Korean.

Two days later, Park again shared a series of snaps of the various celebrations she's had, and expressed how grateful she is for everyone who organized the events for her.

“Thank you for all the birthday projects, events, donations and parties you guys prepared for me,” she said. “You guys are the B.E.S.T~!!! Let’s party together next year~!!!”

Park, a well-loved Korean star, started her showbiz career in the Philippines when she joined "Star Circle Quest" in 2004. She left the local industry in 2007.

In 2009, Park debuted as a member of the popular K-pop group 2NE1, which drew millions of fans all over the world. The group disbanded after seven years.

After 2NE1, Park remained active in South Korea's entertainment industry as a host and actress.

In December 2021, Park expressed on social media that it is her wish to come back to the Philippines to perform again in front of her fans in the country.

