MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach took to social media to make an appreciation post for her fiancé, travel entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey, for being there for her at all times.

Through an Instagram Story, the former Miss Universe titleholder said that even if she has been posting about Jauncey a lot on her social media lately, she still feels the need to recognize him for all his efforts.

“I need to thank this man for being the mooost patient guy ever. He’s seen me through all sorts of emotions these past few weeks,” she said.

Wurtzbach admitted that she can really be a lot to deal with.

“My moods go up and down and I go from being confident I'm gonna take over the world superwoman to vulnerable little kid who will cry about anything.”

Despite this, Jauncey “sticks by me through it all. And loves me the same way.”

To end her post, Wurtzbach said: “Thank you, my love. Please don’t stop meditating.”

Wurtzbach first confirmed her relationship with Jauncey, the travel entrepreneur behind the popular Beautiful Destinations, in June 2020. They celebrated their second anniversary in January 2022.

The couple announced their engagement last May.

