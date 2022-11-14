'Paano ba magtitiwala?' Moira's FB status goes viral

MANILA — “Paano ba magtitiwala?”

With three words, Moira dela Torre set off a flood of “sad” reactions to her viral post on Facebook, with many followers extending comforting words to the “hugot” hitmaker and some speculating she is set to release her latest heartbreak song.

As of writing, the Facebook status has amassed 160,000 reactions, 23,000 comments, and 25,000 shares since dela Torre posted it on Sunday night.

Equally cryptic was dela Torre’s subsequent update on Monday afternoon. She wrote: “Pano kung iwanan ko ang lahat / Tas iwanan mo lang rin ako.”

Within an hour, that post similarly went viral, drawing over 125,000 reactions, 25,000 comments, and 29,000 shares, as of writing.

Many comments on both status updates pertained to dela Torre’s recent separation from her husband Jason Hernandez, who admitted being unfaithful during their marriage.

Dela Torre has made no direct mention of Hernandez or their failed marriage, but did confirm that her words about trust and being abandoned are from a new song.

On Monday, dela Torre re-posted a snippet of the tune, titled “Aking Habang Buhay.” The half-minute preview of the song was released by Star Cinema, which announced it is a part of the soundtrack of “An Inconvenient Love,” the upcoming romance film starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.

The lyrics heard in the snippet go:

Stream Moira's Aking Habang Buhay, part of Star Cinema's comeback movie AN INCONVENIENT LOVE! Catch it this November 23, 2022, ONLY IN CINEMAS! 💜💚🧡#AILNov23 pic.twitter.com/EihuGmRNo8 — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) November 13, 2022

‘Di ko alam kung paano

Bibitawan ang dalang takot

Pa’no kung iwanan ko ang lahat

Ta’s iwanan mo lang rin ako?

Paano ba magtitiwala?

Dubbed “24-Ever Radio,” the series of teasers for the soundtrack of “An Inconvenient Love” also includes songs from BINI, BGYO, and Zack Tabudlo. The movie is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 23.

Dela Torre, who has said time and again that she draws from personal experience for songwriting, will release “Aking Habang Buhay” six months after the announcement of her separation in May.

Since then, Hernandez has put out two tracks about regret, “Ako Nalang” and “All I Can Do,” spurring speculation that those are in reference to his infidelity while married to dela Torre.

Dela Torre was hounded by similar speculation in September as her song, “Babalik Sa ‘Yo,” grew in popularity after its original release in July. The Kapamilya star was more forthcoming about comments linking the song to her marriage.

“Kanta lang ‘to,” she said at the time. “Wag marupok.”

