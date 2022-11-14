MANILA – Filipino singers JK Labajo and Zack Tabudlo made special appearances at the Manila shows of American indie pop band LANY.

To the surprise of the audience, Tabudlo joined Paul Jason Klein on stage on Saturday to sing “Dancing in the Kitchen,” which is off LANY’s “Gg bb xx” album.

“what a dream. LANY thank u for having me,” said Tabudlo on Instagram as he posted a video of his duet with Klein.

Labajo also sang “Dancing in the Kitchen” with Klein, but on LANY’s third concert day in Manila.

Like Tabudlo, Labajo shared snaps of the unforgettable moment on his Instagram page.

LANY still has two more remaining shows at the Mall of Asia Arena on November 15 and 16.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News' MJ Felipe, Klein said this feels like they are making up for the lost time with their Filipino fans because it’s been a while since their last visit to the Philippines.

“It’s been a few years since we’ve been able to come over there and five nights at the end of this year is absolutely crazy. It feels like we are making up for lost time,” he said.

Their last visit to the country was in 2020 just before the world was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic when they performed in Cebu as part of the Plus63 Music & Arts Festival.

A well-loved act by Filipino music fans, LANY is known for the hits "ILYSB," "Malibu Nights," "pink skies," and "Thru These Tears," among others.

