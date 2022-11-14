Veteran host Boy Abunda. FILE/ABS-CBN

MANILA — Veteran host Boy Abunda expressed a net of emotions as he addressed speculation about his supposed network transfer in his first in-person media conference Monday in Quezon City.

Regarded as an ABS-CBN pillar, Abunda has been rumored to be in the process of switching networks. It’s a prospect that tears him apart, he said on the sidelines of his launch as the endorser of the international remittance app Sendwave.

“That’s not an easy decision. As I talk now, hindi talaga madali,” he told ABS-CBN News, responding to a question about being torn between staying or moving on.

Abunda repeatedly tried to dodge the persistent questions of the press but ended up baring his emotion about the issue, even citing the mortality of his own fame.

Nothing is cast in stone, as of now, he insisted. “‘Di ako nagsisinungaling sa pagsabi kong ‘di ko pa alam. May mga kausap na ako pero wala pa akong pinipirmahan,” he said.

What’s crucial is he will follow his heart in the next chapter of his career while maintaining his connections. “Ang maganda, I will make sure that I will not burn bridges kung matuloy ako sakali kung TV5 o [GMA] 7. I will make sure makikipag-usap ako nang matino,” he explained.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“I value relationships. That’s what makes the whole process difficult. I will always say na nag-umpisa ako sa Channel 7 kung saan ako natutong lumakad. Sa ABS-CBN, lumipad ako. At sa dami ng tumulong I did not do this alone. Ang hirap talaga dahil ang dami kong relasyong pinapangalagaan,” he added.

Abunda also denied that a group is discouraging him from moving on, stressing that his decision will be based on his own creative needs to return to his roots in television.

“Doon ako sa nakakaunawa sa sitwasyon kung nasaan ako ngayon. Kasi ‘di naman na ako 28 years old,” he said. “I’m not starting a career. I’ve been doing this for so long. Malapit na akong malaos, for the lack of a better word. All of us go. If there’s one immutable law in showbiz, it is nothing lasts forever.”

“So I’m at that stage where I want to go back to television. I want to be able to do what I can do best,” Abunda emphasized.

Aside from his online and endorsement commitments as a host, Abunda is currently doing a documentary for the 60th showbiz anniversary of entertainment icon Vilma Santos.