Sharon Cuneta leads singing of 'Ang Probinsyano' themes on 'ASAP'

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta led the singing of the “Ang Probinsyano” theme songs on Sunday on 'ASAP Natin To' ahead of her first appearance on the hit TV series as its newest cast member.

Along with Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, Jed Madela and Erik Santos, the screen veteran performed “Huwag Ka Nang Umiyak” and “Ililigtas Ka Niya.”

It was last Tuesday when the network announced that Cuneta will be joining “Ang Probinsyano.”

In a virtual press conference, Cuneta said it was an easy 'yes' for her when she was offered the role in the country’s longest-running action-drama series that recently marked its sixth anniversary.

“Ang dali lang. When Tita Cory sent me a text message, ‘We’d like to offer you a role in Probinsyano,’ yes agad. Nagka-Zoom kami na meeting and Coco pitched the story to me, 'yung character ko. For me, it was a no-brainer. Sino ba naman ang ayaw maging part ng Probinsyano?” she said.

“Oo agad. It was so easy for me na in spite of the lockdown, in spite of malalayo ako sa pamilya ko. My family is actually excited to see me on the show, buong household namin, pati mga kasambahay. Sobrang thrilled ako to be part of this,” she added.

Another reason why she immediately agreed to join the show is the fact that it was originally the work of Fernando Poe Jr.

“FPJ was my best, best friend in the business. I really wanted to be a part of this because Coco has maintained FPJ’s legacy and made it shine even brighter. I am grateful to Coco for that and Tita Susan (Roces) also. This really belongs to FPJ and I am glad that I will be part of it as a tribute to him.”

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.