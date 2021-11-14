'Huling hurrah': Trina Legaspi treated to fun bridal shower

MANILA – Trina Legaspi, more popularly known as Hopia during her “Goin’ Bulilit” days, certainly looked like she had fun during her bridal shower.

As seen in her most recent Instagram update on Sunday, her friends including actress Michelle Vito, threw her a party less than a week before her wedding.

“Huling hurrah bago ikasal! 6 days na lang till wedding,” she wrote in the caption before thanking each of her friends who organized the intimate gathering.

In the video, she was dressed in a pink dress with a “bride to be” sash and a tiara in her head as they all danced to Meghan Trainor’s “Me Too.”

Her video had already racked up over four thousand “likes” just four hours after it was posted.

Several Instagram users also commented on Legaspi’s glow, saying she would surely make a wonderful bride on her wedding day.

Over the past few days, Legaspi has been sharing photos of her and Ryan Jarina taken during their pre-wedding shoot.

It was in November last year when Legaspi announced on social media that she got engaged to Jarina.

The two have been dating for six years.

Legaspi is known for her stint on “Goin’ Bulilit.” She was included in the batch that included Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes. She came to be referred to as Hopia.

She postponed her showbiz career for a while to pursue her studies, and graduated with a degree in communications back in 2016.

She returned to the spotlight with her screen name Trina Legaspi and is currently being managed by Star Magic. She also has a vlog with about 40,000 subscribers and works as a financial advisor.