MANILA – Coco Martin and Julia Montes took the “ASAP Natin To” stage together on Sunday for a rare duet.

The two treated their supporters with their rendition of “Yun Ka” as part of Martin’s birthday celebration on the Kapamilya concert variety show.

Montes, who is the actor's current leading lady in "Ang Probinsyano", also shared her special message for him.

“Happy, happy birthday. Inspiration ka sa maraming tao. Kung sino ka man bilang Rodel and Coco, continue to be like that. Marami kaming nai-inspire sa'yo. So, happy, happy birthday. Sana lagi kang healthy and happy,” she said.

Aside from his birthday, Martin is also celebrating the anniversary of “Ang Probinsyano.”

“Sobrang saya, lalong lalo na marami pa kaming makakasama dito sa show. Mas lalo naming pinaganda at pinalaki ang kwento. Mas lalong naging action. Kaya sobra kaming proud na sabihin sa mga manonood, sa lahat ng ating mga Kapamilya sa loob at labas ng bansa, kami po ay natutuwa dahil pinaghirapan po namin para lalo po naming kayong gabi-gabi mapasaya,” he said.

Now on its sixth year, “Ang Probinsyano” continues to achieve milestones as it became the first Filipino teleserye to livestream on YouTube, where it repeatedly smashed its own live viewership record, peaking at 162,831 concurrent viewers.

Through the years, “Ang Probinsyano” and its stars have also received over 100 awards from various award-giving bodies.

The legendary show has also enjoyed success overseas as it is seen in other countries via Netflix and The Filipino Channel, and its TV broadcast in Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, and 41 countries in Africa.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.