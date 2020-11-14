LOOK: You can watch these 14 Pinoy movies for just P14

Upstream is looking to become not just a home to your favorite Filipino films, but also a streaming platform where local creators can easily find an audience they deserve. Upstream

MANILA — It’s usually an exciting time for Filipino moviegoers, with producers and distributors scrambling to put out their offerings before the enforced break due to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

It hasn’t been so, this time around though.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown the local movie industry into disarray —yet, happily, there seems to be signs of better days to come.

More and more are turning to online streaming to reach their audience, and Globe’s GMovies may have just announced the most enticing offer to date.

Hear this: P1 for one movie. P14 for 14 movies.

The promo, available starting this Saturday, is in partnership with streaming service Upstream and will be a good trial to the deal both signed with the MMFF for next month.

It features a curated list by director Erik Matti and producer Dondon Monteverde. “It's a mix of the biggest stars and even directors [then and now],” said Matti, who is Upstream’s managing creative partner, in an online press conference.

The 14 films are the ff:

“Dahas”

Cast: Maricel Soriano, Richard Gomez, Tonton Gutierrez

“Woke Up Like This”

Cast: Vhong Navarro, Lovi Poe

“Ang Babaeng Putik"

Cast: Klaudia Koronel, Carlos Morales

“The Debutantes”

Cast: Sue Ramirez, Miles Ocampo, Michelle Vito, Jane de Leon, Chanel Morales

“Bala at Lipstick”

Cast: Roderick Paulate, Zoren Legaspi

“Daddy's Little Darlings”

Cast: Dolphy, Coney Reyes, Snooky Serna

“Diliryo"

Cast: Giselle Toengi, Jomari Yllana

“Shake, Rattle and Roll 3”

Cast: Kris Aquino, Janice de Belen, Rosemarie Gil, Ogie Alcasid

“Starzan: Shouting Star of the Jungle”

Cast: Joey De Leon, Zsa Zsa Padilla

“Bihagin: Bilibid Boys”

Cast: Al Tantay, Mark Gil, Gabby Concepcion, Jimi Melendez, Alfie Anido, William Martinez, Choy Acuna

“Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow”

Cast: Maricel Soriano, Gabby Concepcion, Lovi Poe, Dennis Trillo, Carla Abellana, Solenn Heusaff, Jericho Rosales, Eula Caballero, Agot Isidro, Ronaldo Valdez

“Inday Bote At Ang Mahiwagang Bibe”

Cast: Maricel Soriano, William Martinez, Richard Gomez

“Sinungaling Mong Puso”

Cast: Vilma Santos, Gabby Concepcion, Aga Mulach, Alice Dixson, Aiko Melendez, Ricardo Cepeda, Melissa Mendez

“Rakenrol”

Cast: Jason Abalos, Glaiza De Castro, Ketchup Eusebio, Alwyn Uytingco, Diether Ocampo, Matet De Leon, Jun Sabayton, Ramon Bautista

The deal is available until November 27.

Once paid for, a movie can be viewed for one day from your first play. You also need to start a movie within 5 days of purchasing it.

More details can be found on the official website.

A home for original Pinoy content

According to Matti, beyond the promo and their deal with the MMFF, Upstream will be looking to host more original content this January.

“We envision Upstream to be a place where all content producers are welcome,” he explained. “We all know that content in the Philippines is diverse, and we want that content to come out in Upstream.

“We want this platform to be inclusive.”

Matti has been in the past critical of the supposed “state of coma” the local film industry is in, lamenting the lack of creativity and risks being taken leading to a reliance towards dull rehashed storylines.

Upstream’s first major challenge will be showing exclusively the 8 entries of this year’s MMFF next month.