Xian Lim reacts to 'hearsay' amid breakup rumors

MANILA — Actor Xian Lim recently reacted to "hearsay" amid rumors circulating on social media that he has broken up with real life girlfriend Kim Chiu.

In an Instagram post, Lim said that he has read "plenty of hearsay" and noted that people should be mindful of what they post on social media.

"Plenty of hearsay happening right now and I would like to ask everyone to be mindful of what you chose to believe in deceiving headlines and other information used to just pretend to know the whole story for personal gain and traction," Lim said.

"I ask to be mindful of what you share. Leave my family and friends out of this insignificant issue compared to what is happening in the world, our country, or even deep within ourselves," he added.

Amid the social media buzz, Lim said: "I am in the entertainment industry but I am not here to entertain. I am here to express, I am here to breathe life to the characters I play. I am here to tell you a story in whatever shape or form it may be."

"I am not here to explain and satisfy ones curiosity. I am not here to ask for sympathy and spread hate. That is not who I am," he added.

"Mahal ko ang mga tao sa paligid ko. Mahal ko ang pagkakataon na naibigay sa akin ng tadhana and I will continue to use my voice to share my purpose. I will continue to find it, search for it and be the best version of me that I can become and hopefully leave a mark in this lifetime."

Chiu earlier denied rumors that she and her boyfriend have called it quits. The speculations stemmed from the actress's recent solo trip.

Asked if her relationship with Lim is still "very strong," Chiu replied: "Okay naman po kami ni Xi."

"Oo mapanlinlang ang showbiz, pero maayos naman. Masaya naman po," she stressed.

This is not the first time that Chiu and Lim are rumored to have broken up.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012, although it was only in 2018 when the actress confirmed their relationship.

