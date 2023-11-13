Troy Laureta, Martin Nievera open 'Showtime' with OPM classic

MANILA -- Filipino-American music artist Troy Laureta opened Monday's episode of "It's Showtime" with the country's Concert King Martin Nievera.

Nievera sang "Kay Ganda Ng Ating Musika" with Laureta on the keyboard.

In the noontime show, Laureta promoted his newest album "Dalamhati: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective, Vol. 3," which includes this new version of Ryan Cayabyab's "Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika."

Laureta released the album last October 27.

"Dalamhati" is Laureta's follow up to his albums “Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 1,” which was released in November 2020; and "Giliw: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 2," which came out the following year.

Laureta, who has gained recognition for his works with Ariana Grande, and David Foster, has also previously worked with Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, The Pussycat Dolls, and several Filipino artists including Jay-R, Kyla, and Lani Misalucha.

