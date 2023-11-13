Photo from Janine Gutierrez's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actress Janine Gutierrez is confident that ABS-CBN will continue to give her exciting projects as she renewed her contract with the network.

"I feel like they would know better than me than what I can even imagine for myself. Kasi 'yung 'Dirty Linen' 'di ko maiisip eh na may ganoong role," Gutierrez told reporters.

"So parang ngayon, full faith talaga ako na they know what's best for me. So kahit ano game ako," she added.

While not yet certain on what role she wants to take, Gutierrez said she knows the network will come up with the right stories for her.

"Hopefully, I'm assured naman and sa caliber naman ng mga kwento natin dito sa ABS-CBN and of course sa Dreamscape family ko which I'm so grateful for -- Sir Deo (Endrinal), thank you po -- I look forward to any role na io-offer nila sa 'kin kasi siguradong maganda," she said.

Some of the artists she wants to work with are Jodi Sta. Maria, Iza Calzado, Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, and Maricel Soriano.

Throughout her stay with the network, Gutierrez has done various series like "Marry Me, Marry You" and "Sleep With Me." But she truly made her mark with her lead role in "Dirty Linen," which garnered international accolades.

RELATED VIDEO: