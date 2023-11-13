Janine Gutierrez grateful for awards of 'Dirty Linen'

Photo from Janine Gutierrez's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actress Janine Gutierrez expressed her gratitude for the awards received by "Dirty Linen" after the show concluded its run last August.

"Dirty Linen" bagged the silver medal for Best Asian Drama for a Single Market in Asia at the ContentAsia Awards 2023, and was also a national winner for Best Direction (Fiction) and Best Promo or Trailer at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2023.

"I'm so grateful kasi gustong-gustong-gusto ko talaga 'yung role ko sa 'Dirty Linen' na medyo may pagkabida-kontrabida in a way kasi ganoon 'yung character na matapang, 'yung hindi lang susuko. Kasi siyempre kailangan natin ng ganoong klaseng inspirasyon. 'Yun din 'yung hinahanap ko sa mga pinapanood ko," Gutierrez said.

"I know even the teaser was recognized and lahat kaming cast na nung teaser pa lang lumabas lahat kami 'whoa.' Grabe talaga 'yung show na talagang maipagmamalaki talaga natin sa ibang bansa," she added.

Gutierrez also noted how the cast and crew helped each other to build the show.

"Mayroon talagang certain pressure 'yung 'Dirty Linen' kasi ramdam ko talagang malaking project siya tapos bigatin lahat ng mga ka-eksena ko," the actress said.

"Siguro for the first few weeks, talagang pati kina Sir Joel Torre, John Arcilla, Janice de Belen, nasa-starstruck ako. Luckily grabe 'yung guidance nung mga direktor and it was such a fun set. 'Yun na lang 'yung iniisip ko kaysa 'yung pressure masyado," she added.

"Grateful talaga ako sa Dreamscape and to ABS-CBN. May mga moments throughout the almost a year na sinu-shoot namin na minsan nasa set ako na hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala na kasali ako. Proud to be part of the Dreamscape and ABS-CBN family talaga."

