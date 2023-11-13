Courtesy: Valkyrae's Tiktok account.

Filipino-American streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter had the time of her life as she collaborated with K-pop sensations Le Sserafim.

The 100 Thieves streamer and the K-pop group -- composed of Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae -- shared snippets of them dancing and having fun on their respective TikTok accounts.

Both Le Sserafim and Valkyrae danced to the five-piece group's English single "Perfect Night" during their trip to the United States.

"Still can’t believe i met @LE SSERAFIM," Valkyrae said on the TikTok video she posted on her page Sunday (Monday in the Philippines).

Le Sserafim has made a few stops here and there in the United States, including a visit to a Los Angeles Lakers game, as they attended BlizzCon 2023 in California.

Valkyrae, born to a Filipina mother and a German father, last visited the Philippines when she headlined CONQuest 2023 in Pasay City.