Fil-Am streamer Valkyrae dances to 'A Perfect Night' with Le Sserafim

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 13 2023 12:13 PM | Updated as of Nov 13 2023 05:54 PM

Courtesy: Valkyrae's Tiktok account. 
Filipino-American streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter had the time of her life as she collaborated with K-pop sensations Le Sserafim. 

The 100 Thieves streamer and the K-pop group -- composed of Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae -- shared snippets of them dancing and having fun on their respective TikTok accounts. 

Both Le Sserafim and Valkyrae danced to the five-piece group's English single "Perfect Night" during their trip to the United States. 

"Still can’t believe i met @LE SSERAFIM," Valkyrae said on the TikTok video she posted on her page Sunday (Monday in the Philippines). 

Le Sserafim has made a few stops here and there in the United States, including a visit to a Los Angeles Lakers game, as they attended BlizzCon 2023 in California. 

Valkyrae, born to a Filipina mother and a German father, last visited the Philippines when she headlined CONQuest 2023 in Pasay City. 

