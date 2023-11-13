Amy Perez, husband mark 9th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Actress-television host Amy Perez and her husband Carlo Castillo marked their ninth wedding anniversary.

Perez turned to social media over the weekend to post a beautiful photo of her and Castillo together.

"The day you entered my life, you changed everything. I never felt so happy and loved. These nine years have been an incredible journey of love. We have faced many hurdles and crossed every obstruction with each other’s support. Let’s continue to take care of each other as we did over these years! Happy 9th anniversary to you Dada @carlocastillo_09 Thank you for always choosing to love me and the boys," wrote Perez wrote, who also used the hashtags #17yearstogether and #9yearsmarried.

Perez and Castillo tied the knot at the Mango Farm in Antipolo, Rizal on November 12, 2014.

Castillo and Perez have two children. The TV host also has a son with her former husband, musician Brix Ferraris.

Currently, Perez is one of the hosts of ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime."

