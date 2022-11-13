MANILA – Inigo Pascual emphasized that he does not value and love his mother any less just because he did not post anything on social media on her birthday.

Posting photos of him and his mother via his Instagram Stories on Friday, Pascual said: “People askin why I didn’t post for my mom’s bday. Why is that your business anyways?”

Pascual said that some of his best moments with his mom happen off-camera, and they don’t always have to be shared on social media.

“Social media doesn’t always need to know everything,” he said.

Pascual said that in fact, his mom is “the only person that that knows me best on and especially offcam.”

“I love her and she knows that. That’s all that matters to me,” he said.

More known as the son of Piolo Pascual, Inigo is currently appearing in the US television series "Monarch.”

In a previous interview, he mentioned his plans to pursue more international projects.

"I feel like the opportunities in America or in any other country, I would love to pursue it. But I would still like to call the Philippines my home base no matter what.”

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Watch more News on iWantTFC