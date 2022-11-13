Part 2 of 'Money Heist Korea' drops on Netflix on Dec. 9

Netflix has finally revealed the official teaser for the second part of “Money Heist Korea – Joint Economic Area.”

“There's one last chance to escape. Now the real heist begins. Get ready for the next plan,” the caption of the one minute-clip reads.

The series follows the North and South Korea on the verge of peaceful reunification, as the two countries make preparations to print a new unified currency.

A genius strategist, The Professor, assembles a gang of top-class thieves from the North and South to steal the new cash straight from the mint, attempting to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula.

Consisting of six episodes, the second part of “Money Heist Korea” is set to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 9. The first part of the series first streamed last June 24.

It is the Korean adaptation of the hit Spanish series “La Casa de Papel.”

The series is directed by Kim Hong-Sun, and starring Yoo Ji-Tae, Kim Yunjin, Park Hae-Soo, Jeon Jong-Seo, and Lim Ji Yeon.