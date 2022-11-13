Kim Chiu teamed up with “Darna” stars Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador in heating up the dance floor of the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Their dance numbers were part of the recent “ASAP Natin Show” in the Sin City, a first for the concert variety program since the pandemic started.

Chiu, de Leon and Salvador showed off their versatility as they proved they are not just good actresses but talented dancers too.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News upon their arrival in the United States, de Leon and Salvador were one in expressing how much they missed performing before Kapamilyas abroad.

“After the pandemic, now we're going to perform again with the other artists, the ASAP family, we’re so excited to perform in Orleans,” de Leon said.

“After a long time of not being able to go out, we're finally able to travel and perform see our Kapamilya here so that’s a good thing,” echoed Salvador.

De Leon plays the role of Darna in the latest Kapamilya offering, while Salvador is Valentina.

Chiu, meanwhile, is among the hosts of ABS-CBN's It's Showtime, and will serve as the main host of “Dream Maker”, the newest reality series of the network.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on local TV via Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5, online through Kapamilya Online Live and iWantTFC, and worldwide via TFC.